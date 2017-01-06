Sky Harbor beefs up security after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Armed police at Sky Harbor International Airport Jan. 6, 2016. (Photo: Carlos Chavez/12 News)

PHOENIX - Sky Harbor had an extra layer of security on Friday following the shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. Officials said the security has multiple layers, some that passengers will notice and some that passengers will not notice.

Outside Terminal 2, our cameras spotted two armed Phoenix police officers walking around the loading area. Inside, there were several airport and private security workers walking through the terminal.

Airport officials would not give out specifics when it comes to how many security personnel patrol the airport at any one time but say they are prepared and dedicated to keeping people safe.

Airports across the country are considered “soft” targets for terrorists or violence.

“It’s relatively easier (to bring a gun in) than it should be,” said Tim Strouse.

The reality is that at almost all airports, you can walk inside the terminal, up to the ticket window or through baggage claim without being checked for a weapon.

“I know there is evil in the world and it wants to harm us,” said Michelle Carlson.

On Friday morning in the Ft. Lauderdale airport, evil did strike. 13-year-old Elle Christensen found out from a friend who was at the Ft. Lauderdale airport and inside Terminal 2 when the gunman opened fire.

“He texted me. He said there were multiple people dying and a lot of people injured,” said Christensen.

Her friend said he walked past the shooter before he heard the bullets.

“He said shots were being fired right near him, so he ran,” said Christensen.

The boy, who was flying back to Phoenix, is stuck in Ft. Lauderdale but he is alive. Christensen said he was “scared” and is now afraid to fly.

The shooting raises questions about securing the public areas at airports around the country. Like many public places, there is not much that can be done if someone wants to bring a gun to an airport and start shooting.

The suspect in the Ft. Lauderdale shooting actually flew in from Canada and checked his weapon in a bag. Police say once he landed, he retrieved the bag and loaded the gun in a bathroom before opening fire.

