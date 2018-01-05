Six teachers were fired over winter break from Imagine West Gilbert. (Photo: Phillip Mathews / 12 News)

GILBERT, Ariz. - Six Valley teachers are out of jobs just days before students head back to school from winter break.

Imagine West Gilbert school officials tell 12 News the teachers were fired after an "incident" during school hours.

"Apparently the teachers were not following the rules," said Meagan Hill, whose son is in eighth grade.

Parents received an email from Imagine West Gilbert's principal Jon Gentile announcing the abrupt firing of six teachers.

"These were teachers of many different calibers, different grades and different subjects," said Hill.

According to the email, on Dec. 21, the last day of school before break, there was an "incident" with six teachers on campus during school hours. The email lists the names of the six teachers but it does not include what they did to get pink slips in the middle of the school year.

"I didn't care about who was let go. Just let us know what was going on so we can make the decision whether they need to stay in that school or pull them out," Hill said.

A representative for Imagine Schools, Rhonda Cagle, sent 12 News the following statement:

"We can confirm that six teachers at Imagine West Gilbert will not be returning to their positions when school reopens after Winter Break. Due to employment confidentiality laws, I am not able to disclose the specifics of the incident, only that it was serious in nature.

While privacy laws do not allow me to offer details, I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly or hastily. I can also confirm that it did not involve criminal activity. It was, however, the best decision possible in order for our school to live out the culture of positive character and high expectations our staff members should model for our students. Be assured the decision was made with the best interests of our students in mind."

School officials say they've already hired some new teachers and will use substitutes to fill the rest.

"They don't communicate with us," said Hill.

Gilbert police say they have no knowledge of the investigation, leading them to believe it is an internal matter.

12 News reached one of the six teachers fired over the phone. She had no comment.

