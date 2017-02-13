Silver alert issued for man last seen near Goodyear retirement home

Harold Lynch (Photo: Goodyear PD)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Goodyear man Monday afternoon.

Harold Robert Lynch was reported missing earlier in the day.

He was last seen leaving his retirement home near Indian School and Litchfield roads in Goodyear in a 2004 maroon Ford Explorer, Arizona license plate BLB8920.

Lynch suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia.

He's described as white, 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue pullover shirt, denim shorts and black slippers and was accompanied by his dog a black Labrador Retriever.

If you have any information on Lynch's location, call DPS at 602-223-2000.

