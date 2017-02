Harold Lynch (Photo: Goodyear PD)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old Goodyear man Monday afternoon.

It was canceled around 3 p.m. when he was found near Interstate 10 and 339th Avenue with his dog.

His car was stuck in a ravine but he appeared to be in good condition as medical workers checked him out.

