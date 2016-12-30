Shooting near canal n Phoenix

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
National Thank You note day
-
Major crash on S.R. 347 at Riggs Rd.
-
Shattering glass interrupts prayer at Phoenix church
-
Pastor, son-in-law talks about bug blunder
-
Pregnant Pita Jungle waitress tipped $900
-
1 killed in SR 85 crash, SB lanes closed
-
Base jumpers defend right to 'fly'
-
Fiery semi crash survivor shares his story
-
Phoenix police release body camera video of deadly police encounter
-
Scare at Arizona Mills: Hoax or coincidence?
More Stories
-
Chandler family wakes to menorah-turned-swastika in…Dec 30, 2016, 2:29 p.m.
-
Robbery suspect shot, killed by Phoenix officerDec 30, 2016, 12:06 p.m.
-
Is it OK to spank a misbehaving child?Dec 30, 2016, 8:59 a.m.