Sheriff: Tucson mom burned adopted daughter

Samantha Osteraas. (Photo: Pima County Sheriff's Office)

TUCSON, Ariz. - A mother in Tucson was arrested last week after her adopted daughter suffered significant burns from hot water in a bathtub in December.

Samantha Osteraas, 28, now faces child abuse charges as her daughter is in critical condition at a hospital.

The 5-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with severe burns from a home near Lambert Lane and Shannon Road Dec. 29, according to the Pima County Sheriff's department.

Detectives from Crimes Against Children took over the investigation and determined that the burns were not the result of an accident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Osteraas and she was taken into custody last Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has removed three other children from Osteraas' home.

Authorities are still investigating.

(© 2017 KPNX)