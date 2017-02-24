Sheriff Penzone backtracks on releasing undocumented inmates

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - After releasing at least 58 undocumented inmates over the last week, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone reversed course Friday night and allowed federal immigration authorities to pick up inmates inside his jails.

The undocumented inmates were being held on charges ranging from assault to extreme DUI. Many are immediately deportable under new priorities set by President Donald Trump.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said five of the released inmates had been arrested.

Even Penzone conceded the released inmates could be a danger to the community.

"That does not make me feel good," the sheriff said in an interview Friday.

In Denver, the sheriff's department was forced to defend its release of an undocumented immigrant who was later arrested for murder. Three years ago, Denver said it wouldn't hold people in jails for ICE.

One week ago, Penzone abruptly eliminated his jail policy of holding undocumented inmates for up to 48 hours after their court-ordered release.

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio had instituted the so-called "courtesy holds" for ICE agents.

Penzone said he had to act quickly because Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery had provided legal advice that detaining the inmates was unconstitutional.

Montgomery told 12 News Penzone's office received the opinion at 3 p.m. last Friday, before the three-day Presidents' Day weekend.

Henry Lucero, Phoenix field director for ICE, said he was informed by Penzone's office at 5:30 p.m. that courtesy holds were eliminated.

The media were briefed at 7:15 p.m.

Penzone's new plan was to let ICE pick up the inmates outside MCSO jails.

Lucero told 12 News that the Penzone plan put ICE agents and the public at risk.

"The possibilities are endless on something bad that can happen," Lucero said in an interview Friday, before Penzone changed direction.

"There could be protesters out there. People being released can run from ICE officers, causing confusion in the streets," Lucero said.

In a statement Friday night, Penzone said he received legal clearance to let ICE take custody of undocumented inmates inside MCSO jails. The sheriff said MCSO wouldn't detain inmates beyond the end of their release process.

ICE's Lucero issued this statement:

"While we are disappointed the Sheriff will not honor immigration detainers, this change is a small step in the right direction. ICE hasn't changed its stance; public and law enforcement officer safety is paramount. We will continue to work together with all law enforcement agencies to keep our communities safe."

