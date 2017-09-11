Sheriff: Man in military uniform shot himself along U.S. 60, shot cell tower

MESA, Ariz. - Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a man dressed in full military uniform was found dead in a parked car along the U.S. 60 after threatening suicide and claiming he shot at cell phone towers.

Hazmat crews arrived at the 38-year-old man's apartment near Elliot Road and Priest Drive after he called dispatch saying he believed toxins were entering his home and messing with his body, PCSO said.

Chandler Police Department cleared the house. Mesa Police Department also investigated and confirmed at least one cell tower in Mesa was shot.

Deputies with PCSO found the man, dead, in a parked car along the U.S. 60. PCSO said a pistol and rifle were found in his vehicle.

