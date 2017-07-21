Sheriff: Body found in river is Cave Creek man

Last missing victim of a flash flood which swept through the Cold Springs Swimming Hole, Hector Miguel Garnica, with his family.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday evening that the body it found Wednesday belonged to Cave Creek man Hector Garnica.

Nine other members of Garnica's family died in a flash flood in the area Saturday.

Their bodies had all been found and identified by Monday.

Authorities searched for Garnica's body for several days when he went missing after the flood.

The five children and five adults killed in the flood varied in age from just 3 to 57 years old.

Anyone who wants to donate to the family can do so on GoFundMe.

