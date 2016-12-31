Sheriff Arpaio sends final news release as he leaves office

Sheriff Joe Arpaio attends a rally by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, October 4, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has issued what his staff calls his final news release as he prepares to leave office after 24 years.



Saturday's release says "Sheriff Joe would like to thank the citizens of Maricopa County and those around the country for their support of an unprecedented 24 years as Sheriff of Maricopa County."



Arpaio is also quoted as saying it has been an honor to serve the people of Maricopa County and although he will no longer be sheriff he will still be around.



The release ends with a Happy New Year salute from Arpaio.



The media-savvy 84-year-old lawman lost his bid for a seventh term in office to retired Phoenix Police Sgt. Paul Penzone in November.



Penzone officially assumes the office at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

