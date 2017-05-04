Sex offender who escaped Arizona State Hospital captured in North Dakota

Randy Layton (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - A sex offender who escaped custody of the Arizona State Hospital Saturday night has been captured in Dickinson, North Dakota, according to Phoenix police.

Randy Layton, 38, cut off his tracking device and escaped custody during an off-site activity at a Chinese restaurant in central Phoenix.

Police found Layton's ankle monitor near Central and Dunlap avenues.

US Marshals located and arrested Layton Thursday, according to police.

A felony warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.

