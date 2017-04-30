Sex offender escapes State Hospital staff, cuts off tracking device

Randy Layton (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are searching for a sex offender from the Arizona State Hospital who escaped Saturday evening during an off-site activity in central Phoenix and then cut off his GPS tracking device

The inmate, 37-year-old Randy Layton, is described as a "moderate risk" to others by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which runs the State Hospital.

He is 5’8” tall and weighs 210 pounds, with tattoos on his left hand that include a cross, "KM", "Tina" and "Ice." Layton was wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Layton ran away from State Hospital employees near 34th Street and Thomas Road about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Phoenix police said. He was on a scheduled "reintroduction program," according to DHS.

Layton's escape was caught on security camera at the Red Wok Buffet near 34th Street and Thomas Road.

"Oh my gosh," said Sue Zhu, who was working the register at the time. "I just saw one guy just run outside, and I said, 'Oh, what happened?'"

Layton's ankle monitor was later found near Central and Dunlap Avenues, police said.

Zhu was shaken to find out the suspect is still on the run.

"I hope the police can try their best to catch him," she said.

Records with the Arizona Department of Corrections and Arizona state courts indicate Layton was released from prison in 2010 after being sentenced to seven years for attempted sexual assault of a minor in Mohave County.

Layton also served a year in prison for aggravated assault, according to DOC and court records.

According to DHS, Layton is a patient at the Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center.

It's part of a civil commitment program that treats men who've been adjudicated as sexually violent and who have completed their prison sentence. Admissions and discharges from the center are court ordered.

If you have information, call Phoenix Police or CrimeStop (602) 262-6151.

