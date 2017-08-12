Severe thunderstorm warning as storm develops over West Valley

PHOENIX - Monsoon activity began to return to the Phoenix Valley Saturday as storms moved south.
A strong thunderstorm developed over the West Valley just before 10 p.m., bringing rain, lightning and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.
The storm was moving northeast at 15 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning that includes Phoenix, Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Cashion, Sun City and Litchfield Park until 10:45 p.m.
