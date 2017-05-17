Settlement ends long-running dispute over Glendale casino

Desert Diamond Casino exterior. (Photo: Megan Siquieros)

PHOENIX (AP) - The state of Arizona and the Tohono O'odham Nation have settled a lawsuit that will allow the tribe to operate full-fledged Indian gambling and sell alcohol at its casino in Glendale but bar it from opening more gambling operations in the Valley.

The settlement announced Wednesday between Gov. Doug Ducey and the Tohono O'odham Nation ends a yearslong dispute over the tribe's Desert Diamond Casino near Glendale.

The tribe opened the casino in 2015 but the Ducey administration denied it a license to operate full-fledged gambling. The casino instead has bingo-style slots and no card tables, and no state license to serve alcohol.

The tribe and the state have been locked in an ongoing battle in federal court over the casino.

