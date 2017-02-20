Services set for fallen Phoenix fire captain Rezzonico

Phoenix Fire Captain Crystal Rezzonico (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - Services for fallen Phoenix Fire Cpt. Crystal Rezzonico have been set for Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Rezzonico died Saturday night after an eight-year battle against injuries she suffered in a crash while in a firetruck in August 2009.

The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Church of the Valley in Peoria (7007 W. Happy Valley Rd.)

According to Phoenix fire officials, the service will be a line-of-duty death memorial service with full honors.

Immediately after the services, there will be a procession for Rezzonico's internment at Greenwood Memorial Lawn (2300 W. Van Buren St.).

