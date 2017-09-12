Sen. McCain to continue cancer treatment following MRI results

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves a meeting where a new version of a GOP healthcare bill was unveiled to Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of Senator John McCain (R-AZ) released a statement Tuesday saying that the 81-year-old senator will continue targeted cancer treatments following recent MRI results.



“Following the advice of his doctors, Senator McCain will continue to receive targeted radiation and chemotherapy treatments at NIH while maintaining a regular work schedule in the United States Senate,” the statement read.

According to the release, McCain had an MRI Monday at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.

This is following McCain's first interview since his diagnosis Saturday when he said his prognosis is "pretty good."

McCain returned to Washington last week as the Senate returned from its summer break.

