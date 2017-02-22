See water, art and light collide at Scottsdale's Canal Convergence

HYBYCOZO by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu (Photo: Scottsdale Public Art)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale's Canal Convergence is returning for the fifth year at Scottsdale Waterfront.

There will be glowing art displays in the air, water and along the Arizona Canal between Scottsdale Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

The free event, which runs from Thursday through Sunday, features artists from all over the world and is expected to draw in around 50,000 people over the course of the four-day event.

From Friday-Sunday, 4-10 p.m. enjoy live music from local bands as you admire the illuminated works of art.

Have questions about the masterpieces? You can meet the artists and ask them!

There will also be a beer and wine garden along the canal.

On Thursday, there will be a short film screening from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

And on Sunday, you can join in on the Night Lights bike ride Sunday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For the full list of events at Canal Convergence, click here.

