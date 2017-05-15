Season packages to ASU Gammage's Broadway season featuring 'Hamilton' sold out

The Broadway Musical Hamilton will come to ASU Gammage in 2018. (Photo: ASU Gammage)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Subscriptions to the ASU Gammage 2017-2018 Broadway season officially sold out in less than two hours Monday -- thanks in part to the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton.

A subscription for the 2017-2018 Gammage season would guarantee tickets to Hamilton before they go on sale to the general public. Previous season subscribers were able to renew season tickets starting March 28.

Hamilton will hold performance at ASU Gammage in Tempe for four weeks starting Jan. 30, 2018 until Feb. 25, 2018.

The 11-time Tony-Award-winning musical will anchor the theater's "largest Broadway season" which features other hits like Fun Home, Something Rotten!, The Bodyguard, The King and I, The Color Purple, The Humans and School of Rock.

A waitlist is available, Gammage officials said.

For more information, visit asugammage.com.

