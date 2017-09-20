Search continues for missing Mesa mom and baby

Flyer shows $5,000 reward for information on missing mom and baby. (Photo: Antonia Mejia / 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - The search continues for missing Mesa woman, Madeline Jones, and her 11-month old son, William Jones- Gouchenour.

Both were reported missing, by Madeline's parents June 16, when her dad called 911. Since then, the social media group "Missing: Bring Baby William and Madelines Jones Home" was created and has dramatically grown with an entire community hoping for their safe return home.

"If that was my daughter or my grandson, I'd want people looking," said Destinee Mack, the group's creator.

According to family, Madeline was last seen leaving her parent's house in Mesa on June 15. The young mother had just finalized her divorce. Her ex-husband, Samuel "Jacob" Gouchenour, had just been granted joint custody of baby William.

"The frustrating part is that it's been three months," said Andrea Gouchenour, Jacob's mom. "No confirmed siting of them at all."

Andrea said Jacob had just seen William the day before he and Madeline went missing.

Little is known on their whereabouts and with William's first birthday coming up on Friday, nearby community members have organized a vigil to help shed light on this case.

The vigil is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Chaparral Park in Mesa.

"There's more eyes we need out there looking for them," said Destinee Mack.

Mesa police said this is an open investigation involving custodial interference. They said they don't believe Madeline and William are in danger, but ask anyone with information on possible sightings to contact police.

