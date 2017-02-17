Scottsdale woman to be tested for dog disease

Scottsdale woman Candy Vicars says her dog tested positive for leptospirosis, and she thinks she may have the bacterial infection too. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Candy Vicars says her dog tested positive for leptospirosis.

"I just don't feel like this is being taken seriously enough," the Scottsdale resident said after learning what it was like for her dog to deal with the disease.

She says the bacterial infection is a bigger deal than people realize.

The problem is dogs don't show major symptoms sometimes.

"He started not eating, losing weight, and then he started having excessive thirst," said Vicars.

Vicars added she noticed her dog lost his energy and couldn't even get on the couch at one point.

What Vicars didn't realize until recently is that she may be coming down with the same illness.

"I'm just so exhausted," she said, adding she's had other flu-like symptoms.

She's planning to get tested soon even though she does not have health insurance.

MAJOR SYMPTOMS OF LEPTOSPIROSIS: Fever, lack of energy, lack of appetite, red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea, frequent urination, excessive diarrhea, yellow eyes and skin, and abdominal pain.

The infection can affect your kidneys and liver and those of your dog if infected.

The disease could be deadly if left untreated.

Luckily, Vicars' dog Barkley made a full recovery after three months of quarantine, sedatives and antibiotics.

"I can't imagine life without Barkley. He's been the best dog I've ever had. He's my baby," she said.

To protect your dog from this disease, ask your veterinarian for a lepto vaccine.

