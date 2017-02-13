Scottsdale woman to be sentenced for shooting husband

PHOENIX - Rhonda Cerny will hear her fate Monday morning after taking a plea deal last month.
The 60 year old originally pleaded not guilty on attempted murder charges for shooting her ex-husband in the chest inside his north Scottsdale home.
Cerny changed that plea to guilty on charges of aggravated assault.
Police said in 2015, Cerny entered her ex-husband's house, confronted him and shot him with a small-caliber handgun. Her adult daughter called 911 and paramedics transported him to the hospital.
He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Her sentencing begins at 8:30 a.m.
