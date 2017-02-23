Scottsdale woman reported missing in San Diego

Mandy Cruse. (Photo: San Diego police)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The San Diego Police Department is looking for a Scottsdale woman who reportedly went missing last weekend.

Mandy Cruse, 30, arrived in San Diego Saturday and visited Sunset Cliffs, police said.

Police believe she returned early the next morning, possibly to take photos of the sunrise.

She hasn't been seen since.

Cruse is described as 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and white Converse sneakers.

If you have any information on Cruse, you can contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.

