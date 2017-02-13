Scottsdale woman gets 5 years for shooting husband

Rhonda Cerny booking photo. (Photo: Scottsdale PD)

PHOENIX - Rhonda Cerny learned her fate Monday morning after taking a plea deal last month.

The 60-year-old originally pleaded not guilty on attempted murder charges for shooting her ex-husband in the chest inside his north Scottsdale home.

Cerny changed that plea to guilty on charges of aggravated assault. Monday, she was sentenced to five years in prison.

Police said in 2015, Cerny entered her ex-husband's house, confronted him and shot him with a small-caliber handgun. Her adult daughter called 911 and paramedics transported him to the hospital.

He sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

(© 2017 KPNX)