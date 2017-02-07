Scottsdale restaurants among most romantic in America

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Valley restaurants are cooking up a little romance in 2017, especially in Scottsdale.

The city was named one of the most romantic in America for 2017, according to a new list from OpenTable.

The online source for restaurant reservations used three variables when compiling its list of the "25 Most Romantic Cities in America for 2017," including the percentage of reviews that rated restaurants "romantic," percentage of tables for two, and percentage of people who went out for Valentine's Day dinner in 2016.

Scottsdale ranked No. 15 on the list while Oklahoma City, Oklahoma topped it.

Two Valley restaurants also made OpenTable's list of "100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2017."

Monarch in Scottsdale ranked the highest of any Valley restaurant while the Quiessence at the Farm at South Mountain fell just a few spots below.

