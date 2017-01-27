Scottsdale Promenade is getting a face-lift

Digital rendering of the Scottsdale Promenade. (Photo: Scottsdale Promenade)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A new look is coming to the Scottsdale Promenade.

According to a release, the popular shopping center -- located at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard -- is undergoing a redesign and redevelopment starting this month.

The updating project, according to a release, is set to be completed in two phases.

Phase one:

- Construction of a three-building pad on the southwest corner (formerly home to Fox Sports Grill)

- New pads will bring a mixture of restaurants and retail stores.

- New tenants: Modern Market, Blaze Pizza, Pacific Dental and Verizon Wireless and more.

Phase two (expected to commence by March):

- Facade of the inner circle of the Promenade from The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf to Habit Burger will receive an updated exterior.

- Updated paint colors to complement facade changes.

“The design we chose celebrates the architectural heritage of Frank Lloyd Wright while preserving the spirit of the existing center,” said Cheryl Smiley, property manager at The Promenade Scottsdale in a release.

The release announcing the project did not give an expected date of completion.

“The Promenade is at a very important crossroads in Scottsdale,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in the release. “The additional investment in this successful commercial center while keeping in the Frank Lloyd Wright tradition is certainly appreciated.”

(© 2017 KPNX)