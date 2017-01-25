Scottsdale police seek man who 'donkey kicked' parking garage elevator

Scottsdale police are searching for information on this man who they say vandalized an elevator at the Galleria garage in Scottsdale on Jan. 15, 2017. (Photo: Scottsdale Police Department)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale police are searching for a man they say vandalized the inside of an elevator at the Galleria garage in Scottsdale.

According to police, the man “donkey kicked” the doors several times and then kicked the elevator control panel, destroying it, while inside the elevator on Jan. 15.

The man was able to force open the elevator doors and flee the area.

Police say the elevator was damaged to the point that it was inoperable with an estimated repair cost of $22,000.

The man is described as a white male 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with short light brown hair and a receding hairline.

He was wearing ripped jeans, a black T-shirt and carrying a black sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or by calling 480-312-TIPS(8477).

