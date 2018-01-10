Scottsdale police searching for woman who killed student in crash 24 years ago

Police said on July 29th, 1994, then 31-year-old Gloria Schulze was driving while impaired near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. Schulze collided head-on with 21-year-old student Angela Maher's car, killing her. Photo: Scottsdale PD.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for help in finding a woman accused of killing another woman in 1994 car crash.

Police said on July 29, 1994, then 31-year-old Gloria Schulze was driving while impaired near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard. Schulze collided head-on with 21-year-old student Angela Maher's car, killing her.

A photo from the 1994 car crash that killed 21-year-old Angela Maher. Photo: Scottsdale Police Department.

Schulze fled prior to her trial and was found guilty in absentia, police said.

Police describe Schulze as a 55-year-old white woman, who is 5'5" tall with green eyes. An age-enhanced photo has been provided in the hope that someone might recognize her today.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

Schulze remains an unsentenced fugitive to this day and a federal arrest warrant exists.

