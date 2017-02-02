Scottsdale police searching for bank robbery suspect

Scottsdale police release this photo of a woman allegedly robbing a bank on January 30, 2017. (Photo: Scottsdale Police)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police are searching for the woman seen surveillance video who allegedly robbed an Amtrust Bank near Shea Blvd and Loop 101 last month.

Police say the female entered the bank at 1:30 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The suspect was seen wearing sunglasses, a red long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants and sneakers.

The suspect fled the bank in an older model four-door sedan driven my an unknown accomplice.

If you have information about this man, please call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000. Anonymous tips can be left at www.Tipsoft.com or 480-312-TIPS (8477).

