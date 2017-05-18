Scottsdale police searching for 2 men who stole $2K in liquor from bar

According to police, the two subjects stole $2,100 worth of liquor from the Rockbar, a live music venue, near Scottsdale Road and 5th Avenue. (Photo: Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for help in looking for two men who committed a burglary at a bar in Old Town Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two subjects stole $2,100 worth of liquor from the Rockbar, a live music venue, near Scottsdale Road and Fifth Avenue.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a white male between 20-30 years old, with a skinny build and a black beard and mustache. He is wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the number 23 across the chest, jeans and a gray baseball hat.

The second suspect, police say, has a medium-to-heavy build, straight shoulder-length brown hair, some facial hair and glasses. He is in his 30s, and is wearing a blue plaid jacket and a green plaid shirt underneath, with khaki cargo shorts and a large yellow farmer’s hat.

Scottsdale PD asks anyone with information related to this case to call the at 480-312-5000. For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.

© 2017 KPNX-TV