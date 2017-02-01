KPNX
Scottsdale police investigating white powder mailed to Alliance Defending Freedom

12 News , KPNX 1:22 PM. MST February 01, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Fire HAZMAT crews removed a package containing white power from the mailroom of the Alliance Defending Freedom on Wednesday, fire officials confirmed.

An ADF spokesperson said two employees opened the envelope containing the powder. They were checked out by the Scottsdale Fire Department and cleared to return to work, according to a police spokesperson.

The ADF say they work to defend religious freedom.

The Southern Poverty Law center, a group that tracks extremist groups, says ADF actively works against LGBTQ rights.

The ADF offices are located near the Loop-101 and Frank Lloyd Right Boulevard in Scottsdale.

Police said business operations were unaffected.

Scottsdale police are investigating the incident.

