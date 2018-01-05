Scottsdale PD: Man, woman robbed jewelry store at gunpoint, on the loose

A man in a hoodie pulled a gun in a Scottsdale jewelry store Jan. 5, 2018. (Photo: Surveillance video/Scottsdale PD)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police in Scottsdale are searching for a man and woman caught on camera robbing a jewelry store Friday morning.

At around 11:15 a.m., they went into the store near Via Linda and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and held two employees and a customer at gunpoint, police said.

They then smashed the glass display cases and take jewelry before a struggle with employees. The man hit a male employee in the head with the gun multiple times, according to police.

The victim was treated a hospital and released.

Police say this man and a woman robbed a jewelry store in Scottsdale Jan, 5, 2018. (Photo: Surveillance video/Scottsdale PD)

The male suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a long-sleeve dark hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes with a white stripe. Police said he had a semi-automatic handgun.

The female is described as a white woman in her 20s with a dark beanie, a blonde wig, black sunglasses, a dark sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes with a dark backpack.

If you have any information, please call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

Police say this woman and a man robbed a jewelry store in Scottsdale Jan, 5, 2018. (Photo: Surveillance video/Scottsdale PD)

