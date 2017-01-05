Scottsdale PD identifies, releases suspect in shooting

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police arrested and released a man after a fatal shooting at El Dorado Park on McDowell Road near Hayden Road Wednesday night.
Gary Rinsem, 58, stands accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Mason Mitchell, Scottsdale police said.
Officers responded to a report of a fight in the park at approximately 10:08 p.m. Before they got there, police said the fight escalated and Mitchell was shot.
He was taken to the hospital and died of his wounds.
Rinsem, who uses a wheelchair, was identified as the shooter by police and taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault and manslaughter.
He was later released on those charges as police continue to investigate.
