Scottsdale now home to cutest gator babies you've ever seen

Baby spectacled caiman. (Photo: Phoenix Herpetological Society via Facebook screenshot)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Phoenix Herpetological Society posted photos Friday announcing they now have 17 little baby spectacled caiman on their hands.

According to a Facebook post, the eggs were found after one of their female caiman had laid them later in the year than usual in her pond, which "would usually be a death sentence for the little undeveloped embryos."

Not knowing whether the eggs were still viable or not, the PHS team placed them together in an incubator.

And three months later, these little cute, chirpy things poked their little noses out.

Aww! Aren't they just the cutest!?

