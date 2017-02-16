Scottsdale lands HGTV Smart Home Sweepstakes for 2017

HGTV Smart Home under construction in Scottsdale, AZ. (Credit: HGTV)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The average IQ of homes in the Phoenix area is about to go up.

HGTV has announced its 2017 Smart Home will be in Scottsdale. The network has not yet released the home's address.

Registration for the sweepstakes has not opened yet, but you can sign up on HGTV's website for an email reminder for when it does open.

Past smart homes have been in Paradise Key South Beach, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Raleigh, N.C.

You can enter the giveaway beginning April 12.

