Scottsdale girl asks President Trump to increase pediatric cancer funding

Abri Bentley addresses President Donald Trump via a video on Facebook, asking him to increase funding to research childhood cancer. (Photo: Screenshot from Facebook)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix-area girl battling pediatric cancer shared a message to President Donald Trump earlier this month asking him to support more funding for research.

Abri Bentley posted her video on the Team Abri Facebook page, which updates people on her progress in her battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed last year with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Doctors removed her tibia and replaced it with the adult arm bone of a cadaver.

RELATED: Child cancer survivor focuses on increasing pediatric cancer awareness

In her address, Bentley said that less than four percent of the National Cancer Institute's funding goes to children's research.

She asked him to encourage the institute to increase that figure before sharing photos and video from her fight against cancer.

Finally, she asked him to light the White House gold, the color of childhood cancer, for a night in an effort to increase childhood cancer awareness.

Watch the full video here:

Browser does not support iframes.

(© 2017 KPNX)