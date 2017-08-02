Scottsdale Fitwall gym is challenging you to 21 days of unlimited classes

Team 12's Bryan West tries out the Fitwall with Elyssa Hillman.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Inside the Scottsdale Fitwall gym is a type of workout different than any other in the state.

The classes are 40 minutes. Cardio and strength training is done using a ladder-type of wall.

"You basically hold your body weight on this wall," said Kash Rogers, the studio manager of Fitwall. "We have four handles for your hands and four steps for your feet."

The workout targets every area of your body.

"Every day is different," said Elyssa Hillman, a gym goer who has done Fitwall for a year and a half. She loves the workout. "The music is wonderful and everyone is extremely motivating."

The best part is at the end of the workout, everyone gets a shot of coconut water and a chilled lavender towel.

Fitwall is offering a 21-day jump start program that will begin on Monday, August 7. For $129, clients get unlimited classes and nutritional coaching.

The gym is located at 18221 N Pima Rd #130, Scottsdale, AZ 85255. For more information, visit: https://www.fitwall.com/locations/scottsdale.

