KPNX
Close

Scottsdale FD removes man from 40-foot hole

12 News , KPNX 3:47 PM. MST February 07, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters in Scottsdale pulled a man out of a 40-foot hole at a construction site Tuesday afternoon.

The location -- 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale -- is a golf course construction site, according to officials at the scene.

He was stuck with a fractured leg inside a metal shaft used to secure the hole for about two hours before fire and medical personnel pulled him out.

It appears he will be flown by a Department of Public Safety helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

(© 2017 KPNX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories