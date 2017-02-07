Scottsdale FD removes man from 40-foot hole

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters in Scottsdale pulled a man out of a 40-foot hole at a construction site Tuesday afternoon.
The location -- 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale -- is a golf course construction site, according to officials at the scene.
He was stuck with a fractured leg inside a metal shaft used to secure the hole for about two hours before fire and medical personnel pulled him out.
It appears he will be flown by a Department of Public Safety helicopter to a hospital for treatment.
