Scottsdale FD removes man from 40-foot hole

Scottsdale fire and medical personnel work to get a man out of a hole at a construction site Feb. 7, 2017.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters in Scottsdale pulled a man out of a 40-foot hole at a construction site Tuesday afternoon.

The location -- 122nd Street and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale -- is a golf course construction site, according to officials at the scene.

He was stuck with a fractured leg inside a metal shaft used to secure the hole for about two hours before fire and medical personnel pulled him out.

It appears he will be flown by a Department of Public Safety helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

