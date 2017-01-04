Scottsdale auction postponed after $225K burglary

“I like unusual things," said Josh Levine of J. Levine Auction & Appraisal . Perhaps some burglars did too. Scottsdale police officials confirmed a break-in happened after 4 a.m. New Year's Day. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An annual New Year's auction in Scottsdale was postponed this year after a break-in over the holiday weekend.

The burglars got away with almost a quarter million dollars’ worth of items and left a big mess behind of broken glass behind in an apparent smash-and-grab burglary that took no longer than the six minutes it took for Scottsdale police to respond.

Josh Levine, CEO of J. Levine Auction & Appraisal has been into auctions his whole life and in the business in for eight years.

"I think the musical instruments are the coolest thing,” he said, adding he is a guitar player. “I like unusual things."

Perhaps the burglars did too. Scottsdale police officials confirmed to 12 News a break-in happened after 4 a.m. New Year's Day.

The burglar threw a brick through two doorways to get to the showroom floor, which is full of vintage items, antiques and rare finds.

For example, a piece of electric guitar gear, known as a wah-wah, owned by Jimi Hendrix.

“We know it [was Hendrix’s] from the serial number and the man that actually created it,” said Levine. “It was the one [Hendrix] used at Woodstock to play the Star Spangled Banner."

That was left untouched, because the crooks were looking for lightweight, high-priced items.

"I think that was their quickest way,” said Levine. “[They took] lots of men’s watches, a couple of lady’s watches, an Hermes Kelly bag -- which to collectors of purses, it's one of the holy grails of purses -- and then all the John Wayne commemorative firearms, all revolvers."

All the items were worth an estimated $225,000, which is an insurance headache for Levine, considering the items don't belong to the auction house. They are auctioned off by consignment and the auction house keeps a commission from the sale.

The event is postponed but still on, and Levine promises everyone who had items stolen will get their money back once the investigation is completed and the insurance paperwork goes through.

"The personal property of others is my main concern in this situation,” he said.

The bidding frenzy will start Jan. 15 instead, with preview dates Jan. 12 to 14.

Meantime, it's been a lesson learned.

"We're beefing up security. We're adding more cameras. We're redoing our doors. We're updating our protocol at night,” said Levine. "I swore when I became an auctioneer, it would never be a boring auction."

This year's auction is certainly one for the books.

(© 2017 KPNX)