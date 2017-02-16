Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show taking over WestWorld

More than 2,400 horses are in town for the 62nd Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, Feb. 16-26, 2017. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Now in its 62nd year, the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show is back at WestWorld through Feb. 26.

More than 2,400 horses from all over the world are in town competing for top prizes.

Gates open at 8 a.m. every day with competitions throughout each day.

Between shows you can browse hundreds of vendors and fuel up on a variety of food choices.

The kids will love the barn tours, paint-a-pony and meet-an-Arabian activities.

Tickets are $10 for adults and kids 12 and younger are free.

For more information and tickets, visit www.scottsdaleshow.com.

