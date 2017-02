A plane at Scottsdale Airport Feb. 21, 2017 after its landing gear collapsed upon landing. (Photo: Sky 12)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Airport was closed Tuesday after a plane's landing gear collapsed upon landing around 4:40 p.m., according to airport officials.

There were two people on the plane, officials said, but nobody was injured.

Airport officials said workers removed the aircraft from the runway and the airport reopened just before 6 p.m.

