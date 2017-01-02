KPNX
Close

Scottsdale Airport closes for landing gear issue

Scottsdale Airport closes after the front landing gear on a private jet collapses.

12 News , KPNX 8:13 PM. MST January 02, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Airport reported Monday afternoon that the landing gear on a jet had collapsed on landing.

The airport was closed for about two hours Monday night.

 

Scottsdale fire officials said there were no reported injuries after the hard landing.


Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories