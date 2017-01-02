Scottsdale Airport closes for landing gear issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Airport reported Monday afternoon that the landing gear on a jet had collapsed on landing.
The airport was closed for about two hours Monday night.
Scottsdale Airport is closed. A Hawker Jet reported issues with their landing gear, which collapsed upon landing. More details to come.— Scottsdale Airport (@FlyScottsdale) January 3, 2017
Scottsdale fire officials said there were no reported injuries after the hard landing.
