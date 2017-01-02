Scottsdale Airport closes for landing gear issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Airport reported Monday afternoon that the landing gear on a jet had collapsed on landing.

The airport was closed for about two hours Monday night.

Scottsdale Airport is closed. A Hawker Jet reported issues with their landing gear, which collapsed upon landing. More details to come. — Scottsdale Airport (@FlyScottsdale) January 3, 2017

Scottsdale fire officials said there were no reported injuries after the hard landing.





