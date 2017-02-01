Scottsdale advocacy group receives suspicious white powder

Firefighters at the Alliance Defending Freedom offices after a white substance was discovered in mail to the office. (Photo: 12 News file video)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Fire Department and the Glendale hazardous materials crew responded to the Alliance Defending Freedom offices after two employees discovered suspicious white powder inside a piece of mail.

"No symptoms. It was a very minor exposure," said Jim Novotny of Scottsdale FD. "They were wearing gloves at the time."

The employees were checked out by medical personnel and determined to be OK. All workers resumed work after the situation had been resolved.

"Crews are going in and isolating the product and packaging it," Novotny said. "It’s going to be sent to DPS for further evaluation."

The organization declined to speculate about the intent behind the incident, but said their advocacy work can, at times, become controversial.

The group's website states it is founded in Christianity, advocates for pro-life issues and believes marriage is defined as between a man and a woman.

"Alliance for Defending Freedom has good security to keep our team members safe," said Greg Scott, the vice president of communications. "But admittedly we are in a time of turmoil. We have marches going on across the country and various things on which people disagree."

The Scottsdale Police Department is still investigating the incident.

