Scientists: Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight

ASU theoretical physicist, Lawrence Krauss, PhD, shows off the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists 2017 Doomsday Clock. The clock is now set at 2 minutes, 30 seconds before midnight. (Photo: NBC News)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The original Doomsday Clock was started by scientists who built the first atomic bombs, and knew full well the destructive power of the devices. The initial time was set to seven minutes to midnight.

Since then, those at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists have made adjustments. The clock has moved both directions over its history. In 1991, it went all the back to 17 minutes before midnight with the signing of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) by President George H.W. Bush and Soviet Premiere Mikhail Gorbachev.

On Jan. 26, 2017, the world's nuclear timekeepers took a bold step by announcing at the National Press Club in Washington, DC: "Today we move the clock a half-minute closer to midnight," Bulletin Executive Director Rachel Bronson said.

"The last time the clock was this close was 1953, when the then Soviet Union exploded the first hydrogen bomb," theoretical physicist and director of The Origins Project at ASU, Lawrence Krauss, PhD said.

Krauss, the chairman of the Board of Sponsors, has had a close eye on the clock for the last ten years. Recently, he and his colleagues decided to wind the clock a little closer to midnight.

Last December when President-elect Trump said the U.S. "must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability," they decided to push the new time ahead.

"The world is worried. And when the president of the United States starts saying unfortunate things about nuclear weapons people start to get worried," Krauss said in a Skype interview from Washington, D.C.

The Board is a nonpartisan, apolitical entity. And the Doomsday Clock serves as an important reminder to the public to hold the world's leaders accountable.

"We're doing something extremely important, because what we're doing is encouraging the public." Krauss said. "The only way leaders will change policy is if the public speaks out."

More on the Doomsday Clock: http://thebulletin.org

