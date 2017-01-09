School bus carrying children involved in multi-vehicle crash

A school bus was hit in a two car crash that closed 16th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Phoenix fire responded to a two vehicle crash that occurred near 16th Street and Broadway Road Monday morning.

According to Phoenix fire, a school bus was "grazed" by one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The Roosevelt school bus, which had 10 children on board was stopped at the light when the collision occurred.

Phoenix fire said there were no injuries to the children or the bus driver

At the time of the accident, 16th Street and Broadway were closed in both directions.

