Santa surprises homeless with new shoes

Robert Thorton gives a homeless man a brand new pair of shoes. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Jolly Old Saint Nick spent some time delivering presents to the homeless on Christmas Eve. Robert Thornton is a local business man who bought brand new shoes and hit the streets to help those in need.

“For Christmas I wanted to do something a little special, so we bought 75 pairs of shoes and for the last four days we've been out hitting the streets and giving the homeless new shoes,” Thornton said.

Thornton and his little helper Mary made the holidays a little brighter for some homeless right here in town.

“Who knows how long it's been since the homeless had somebody give them a Christmas gift?” he added.

Thornton runs a clothing store and a nonprofit that helps children with special needs get clothing, but this idea is something extra special to him.

“I thought it would just be fun to dress up like Santa, dye the beard white, bring some elves and just try to bring some Christmas joy to people that have been lacking it for long time,” he said.

While Thornton knows this doesn't necessarily change their lifestyle, he hopes it'll be a step toward a brighter tomorrow.

If that's not enough to make you smile, Thornton says, it was cool that Actor David Spade gave them a shout out on Instagram spreading the word about Thornton and his efforts.

Check it out:

© 2017 KPNX-TV