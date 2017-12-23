Santa comes early for students at Wilson Primary

Gifts (Photo: Thinkstock)

Hundreds of underprivileged children were given Christmas presents this year.

That’s all thanks to local businesses across the Valley who stepped up and donated gifts to a classroom at Wilson Primary School.

As a writing assignment, students were asked to write a "wish" letter to Santa. Teachers help students compose the letter. They told students that because Santa has many children on his list, their wish should be for one gift costing no more than $25.

Arizona Gaming Department participated in the program. Employee Caroline Oppleman said there's nothing better than seeing a child's wish come true.

"It warms are heart nothing more special to see the smile on a child’s face when they open their presents," said Oppleman.

The Adopt a Classroom event provided gifts for more than 500 students at Wilson Primary.

© 2017 KPNX-TV