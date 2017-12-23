KPNX
Santa comes early for students at Wilson Primary

Phoenix Mercury and the Wish Patrol stepped in to help a Valley family after they took in additional family members to make the holidays extra special.

Monica Garcia, KPNX 10:59 AM. MST December 23, 2017

Hundreds of underprivileged children were given Christmas presents this year.

That’s all thanks to local businesses across the Valley who stepped up and donated gifts to a classroom at Wilson Primary School.

As a writing assignment, students were asked to write a "wish" letter to Santa. Teachers help students compose the letter. They told students that because Santa has many children on his list, their wish should be for one gift costing no more than $25.

Arizona Gaming Department participated in the program. Employee Caroline Oppleman said there's nothing better than seeing a child's wish come true. 

 "It warms are heart nothing more special to see the smile on a child’s face when they open their presents," said Oppleman.

The Adopt a Classroom event provided gifts for more than 500 students at Wilson Primary. 

