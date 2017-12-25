Santa brings relief for Phoenix family who lost their home in explosion

It was an early surprise Christmas for a Phoenix family this morning whose home was destroyed in an explosion this week, killing one of their close friends.

Phoenix police officers, firefighters, community members and even Santa Claus came together to present clothes, toys and gift cards to Prudencia Gonzalez and her three young grandsons, just days after their home blew up and burst into flames near 11th Avenue and Fillmore Street.

“Our community is so awesome,” Gonzalez's friend Gracie Perez said. “It takes a tragedy to see the community come together like this, but they’ve been great.”

First responders have been collecting these donations for the family since it happened.

While Gonzalez and her grandsons are thankful, they’re also heartbroken.

Her dear friend and church volunteer Anita Johnson was killed that day and two appliance workers were hurt.

“It’s hard for us, because we lost our mom, but it’s a real blessing that Gonzalez and her mom weren’t there,” said Tiffany Mason-Lopez, Anita’s daughter, who stopped by in hopes of comforting the family.

Her mom recently helped raise money to get a new stove for Gonzalez and was there as it was being delivered.

“Prudencia had an appointment for the boys, and so my mom said I’ll go and I’ll be there so that you can receive the stove before Christmas,” she said.

Fire investigators believe there was a leak in the old propane stove and after a pool of gas collected in the home, it somehow ignited and caused the explosion.

“It’s completely surreal, I fell to my knees and my son realized. He’s six. He realized something was wrong and he tried to cradle in my lap.”

While trying to cope with her own loss, she’s hoping her mom’s mission, to find a place for Gonzalez and her grandsons to live permanently, will be completed.

“She dedicated every day of her life to helping other people and she’s gone and we just want her light to live on,” said Mason-Lopez. “It would bring us all a lot of peace.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family recover.

