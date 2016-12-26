Salvation Army in Arizona needs a lot of help

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

The Salvation Army says donations to the Red Kettle Program are down this year in Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada.

The nonprofit says the region has raised a little more than $3 million dollars -- compared to $4.5 million last year.

A spokesperson for the Salvation Army says part of the problem is that fewer retailers are allowing volunteers to collect money outside their stores.

The Red Kettle donations account for nearly 60 percent of the fundraising for the year. Donations are needed for meals, clothing and shelter for those in need.

If you would like to help go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

