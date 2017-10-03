Salt River woman in critical condition with bullet in neck after Las Vegas shooting

Jovanna Calzadillas, 30, was with her husband Francisco Calzadillas, a Salt River police officer, at Sunday night's concert in Las Vegas when a gunman fired hundreds of rounds of ammunition into a crowd of some 22,000 people.

LAS VEGAS - The family of an Arizona woman in critical condition tells 12 News a bullet is lodged in her neck and she is fighting for her life.

Jovanna Calzadillas, 30, was with her husband Francisco Calzadillas, a Salt River police officer, at Sunday night's concert in Las Vegas when a gunman fired hundreds of rounds of ammunition into a crowd of some 22,000 people.

The concert in Vegas turned into a massacre that will alter this family's life forever.

Jovanna has a bullet lodged in her neck. Doctors are waiting for the swelling to subside, but right now the progress is touch and go.

"It is heartbreaking," said Bruno Martinez, Jovanna's brother. "She can hear me. I know she can hear me. We are telling her that we need her and that we need her to fight. She squeezes my hand and is like, 'I am.' And she will."

Martinez looks up to her sister and her husband. In addition to be a police officer, Francisco is a member of the Air Force and had just returned home from a 8-month tour in Kuwait last month. Francisco was not injured.

"They had been kind of hanging out together, doing all these little things they didn't get to do for the last eight months. They went to Disneyland. And this," Martinez said.

The couple has a 3-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son waiting at home for their mom to recover.

"She loves her kids and she loves her husband," Martinez said. "We just need her to come home so she can be with them."

One thing that is giving the family comfort is the actions of a Las Vegas police officer. The officer drove Francisco to the hospital after Jovanna was rushed in an ambulance Sunday night. That officer has made it a point to personally visit her and her family at the hospital several times since.

© 2017 KPNX-TV