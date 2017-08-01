Rustler's Rooste is Arizona's most recommended restaurant on Facebook

The western steakhouse has been a Valley favorite since the '70s. (Photo: Instagram screenshot)

Arizona is home to a wide variety of restaurants.

From Italian to Mexican, homestyle to gourmet, Phoenix residents have plenty of options to call their favorites.

But according to Facebook, one restaurant stands above all others in Arizona.

In a recent article by USA Today, Rustler's Rooste was identified as the Arizona restaurant that has received the most recommendations on Facebook.

The western-themed steakhouse is located near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix and features an incredible view of the Valley to go along with their menu.

Rustler's Rooste was established in 1971 and sits atop a butte in the foothills of South Mountain.

